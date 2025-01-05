Arrest made, charges laid after alleged hate-motivated incident in Waterloo region

January 5, 2025 at 15 h 16 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Police say they have arrested and charged a suspect in connection to an alleged hate-motivated incident in Waterloo region.

Waterloo Regional Police say officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a residential building on King Street North near Elgin Street at around 1:40 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say they determined that an unknown male approached the victim and began throwing racial and derogatory slurs at them.

They say the victim was being followed throughout the building by the suspect as he uttered threats before he fled the area.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The 34-year-old suspect, who was arrested Saturday, is facing multiple charges including criminal harassment, uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death and possession of stolen property.

He is being held for a bail hearing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.

