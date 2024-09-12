Arrest made in death of man whose body was found four years ago: police

Provincial police say they’ve made an arrest in the death of a man whose body was found after he was reported missing four years ago.

Police say 29-year-old David Oliver was reported missing by his family in Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

Officers with the Lambton County OPP helped the Anishinabek Police Service in their search for Oliver in August 2020, and say his body was found on a former army base in Lambton Shores.

Police say an investigation deemed Oliver’s death a homicide.

They say a 20-year-old man from London, Ont., was arrested and charged on Tuesday with second-degree murder and indignity to a body in the case.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

