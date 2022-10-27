Arson suspected as police vehicles, ambulance torched in B.C. fire

October 27, 2022 at 0 h 43 min
The Canadian Press
Arson suspected as police vehicles, ambulance torched in B.C. fire

SMITHERS, B.C. — RCMP say four RCMP vehicles and an ambulance were significantly damaged or destroyed in what appears to be a deliberately set fire outside a hotel in Smithers, B.C.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says the fire department asked police for help after a report of multiple vehicles on fire in the parking lot.

She says a total of eight vehicles were caught in the blaze as part of what appears to have been a targeted attack on vehicles used for emergency services.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have been involved in the suspected arson as they review evidence including video surveillance footage.

Saunderson says dashcam video would be particularly helpful from motorists travelling between Houston and Smithers as well as Hazelton and Smithers between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

No one was injured and the hotel was not damaged.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

