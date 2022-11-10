Art Gallery of Ontario to spotlight Indigenous artists in 2023 exhibitions

November 9, 2022 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on November 9, 2022
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Art Gallery of Ontario to spotlight Indigenous artists in 2023 exhibitions

TORONTO — The Art Gallery of Ontario is spotlighting Indigenous artists in a suite of exhibitions starting in the new year.

The gallery will display a showcase of works by Inuk artist Ningiukulu Teevee, who is known for her bold designs that often feature birds and animals, starting in mid-January.

Later in the month, it will begin an exhibition of more than 60 works by Inuvialuk sculptor David Ruben Piqtoukun.

January will also see the opening of “We Are Story: The Canada Now Photography Acquisition.”

The exhibition will feature newly acquired photos by 10 Canadians, including the Inuk multidisciplinary artist asinnajaq, the Nunavut-based photographer Robert Kautuk and Raymond Boisjoly, who’s known for reworking “ready-made” objects into fresh art.

In June, the AGO will display in a joint exhibition the works of two women who made names for themselves as impressionist painters — the American Mary Cassatt and Canadian Helen McNicoll.

And the following month, South Asian Canadian artist Sarindar Dhaliwal will have her first solo exhibition at the AGO, featuring works on a variety of scales.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ontario News

Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day

TORONTO — Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country today as communities…

‘Summer of recovery’: Pandemic-stricken tourism industry sees signs of optimism
Ontario News

‘Summer of recovery’: Pandemic-stricken tourism industry sees signs of optimism

TORONTO — Canada Day has kicked off the unofficial start of summer, and the tourism sector is hopeful…

Artist Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun’s Truth & Reconciliation Day painting up for auction
Ontario News

Artist Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun’s Truth & Reconciliation Day painting up for auction

TORONTO — A painting by Indigenous artist Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun in honour of Canada's National…