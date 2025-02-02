As pop superstars vie for Grammys, many Canadian contributors could come out on top

February 2, 2025 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
As pop superstars vie for Grammys, many Canadian contributors could come out on top

TORONTO — Canadian artists behind some of the past year’s biggest hits will get their turn in the spotlight at tonight’s Grammy Awards bash.

Albums from Beyonce, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter all have homegrown contributors who are in the running in marquee categories.

Toronto producer Nathan Ferraro holds three nominations for Beyonce’s album “Cowboy Carter,” including two he shares with Calgary-raised Elizabeth Lowell Boland and German-Canadian songwriter Megan Bülow.

Halifax-raised hitmaker Henry Walter, better known as Cirkut, competes in two categories for his work on Charli XCX’s “Brat” album.

Producer Serban Ghenea could add to his 21 Grammy wins as he vies for record of the year with credits on Taylor Swift’s song “Fortnight,” as well as album of the year for Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” and Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Other Canadian contenders this year include Montreal DJ-producer Kaytranada with three nominations, and Toronto superstar the Weeknd and Vancouver metal act Spiritbox, who each have one.

Most of the winners are set to be announced at a pre-broadcast ceremony that streams on the Grammys website and YouTube starting at 3:30 ET.

The 67th Grammy Awards broadcast airs on Citytv and CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Woll ensures Leafs escape Edmonton with gritty 4-3 win
Ontario News

Woll ensures Leafs escape Edmonton with gritty 4-3 win

EDMONTON — What looked like a game on cruise control ended up with a wild finish and a sigh of relief for the Toronto Maple Leafs,…