As pop superstars vie for Grammys, many Canadian contributors could come out on top

TORONTO — Canadian artists behind some of the past year’s biggest hits will get their turn in the spotlight at tonight’s Grammy Awards bash.

Albums from Beyonce, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter all have homegrown contributors who are in the running in marquee categories.

Toronto producer Nathan Ferraro holds three nominations for Beyonce’s album “Cowboy Carter,” including two he shares with Calgary-raised Elizabeth Lowell Boland and German-Canadian songwriter Megan Bülow.

Halifax-raised hitmaker Henry Walter, better known as Cirkut, competes in two categories for his work on Charli XCX’s “Brat” album.

Producer Serban Ghenea could add to his 21 Grammy wins as he vies for record of the year with credits on Taylor Swift’s song “Fortnight,” as well as album of the year for Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” and Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Other Canadian contenders this year include Montreal DJ-producer Kaytranada with three nominations, and Toronto superstar the Weeknd and Vancouver metal act Spiritbox, who each have one.

Most of the winners are set to be announced at a pre-broadcast ceremony that streams on the Grammys website and YouTube starting at 3:30 ET.

The 67th Grammy Awards broadcast airs on Citytv and CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.