Assadourian scores game-winner for hat trick, lifting Icedogs to 6-5 win over Colts

BARRIE, Ont. — Alex Assadourian scored the game-winning goal at 18:30 of the third period to lift the Niagara Icedogs to a 6-5 win over the Barrie Colts in Ontario Hockey League play on Thursday night.

Assadourian had a hat trick for the visitors. Kevin He, Sean Doherty and Andrei Loshko also tallied for Niagara.

Riley Patterson scored twice for Barrie while Carter Lowe, Tristan Bertucci and Beau Jelsma added singles.

SPITFIRES 4 STORM 1

WINDSOR – Cole Davis had a goal and two assists as the Windsor Spitfires downed the Guelph Storm.

Ryan Abraham, Liam Greentree and Noah Morneau had the other goals for Windsor. Charlie Paquette scored for Guelph.

PETES 4 67’S 3

PETERBOROUGH – Caden Taylor had the only goal of the shootout as the Peterborough Petes defeated the Ottawa 67’s.

Petes goaltender Zach Bowen kicked out 23 of 26 shots and stopped all three attempts in the shootout.

Dec. 19, 2024.