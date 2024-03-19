AstraZeneca to buy Canadian cancer treatment developer Fusion Pharmaceuticals

March 19, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 42 min on March 19, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
AstraZeneca to buy Canadian cancer treatment developer Fusion Pharmaceuticals

HAMILTON — Canadian cancer treatment developer Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has signed a deal to be bought by AstraZeneca in an agreement valued at up to US$2.4 billion.

Fusion, based in Hamilton, is focused on developing radioconjugates which are used to deliver radiation directly to cancer cells.

The treatment has the potential to minimize damage to healthy cells and enable access to tumours not reachable through external beam radiation.

“This acquisition combines Fusion’s expertise and capabilities in radioconjugates, including our industry-leading radiopharmaceutical R&D, pipeline, manufacturing and actinium-225 supply chain, with AstraZeneca’s leadership in small molecules and biologics engineering,” Fusion chief executive John Valliant said in a statement.

The company’s most advanced program is a potential new treatment for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It is in a Phase 2 trial.

“Between 30 and 50 per cent of patients with cancer today receive radiotherapy at some point during treatment, and the acquisition of Fusion furthers our ambition to transform this aspect of care,” said Susan Galbraith, AstraZeneca’s executive vice-president, oncology R&D.

Under the terms of the deal, Fusion shareholders will receive US$21 per share in cash plus an additional non-transferable contingent value right worth $3 per share in cash that is payable upon the achievement of a specified regulatory milestone.

Fusion shares closed at US$10.64 on the Nasdaq market on Monday.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder approval.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Credit delinquencies on rise among Canadian businesses: Equifax
Ontario News

Credit delinquencies on rise among Canadian businesses: Equifax

TORONTO — A new report suggests credit delinquencies among Canadian businesses are on the rise. Equifax Canada's latest quarterly…

Ethan Tobman went to great heights with Grammy winner Allison Russell for a Juno nod
Ontario News

Ethan Tobman went to great heights with Grammy winner Allison Russell for a Juno nod

TORONTO — Ethan Tobman’s production designs have placed Beyoncé atop a sinking New Orleans police…