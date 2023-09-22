ATS signs deal to buy water purification company Avidity Science for $265 million

September 22, 2023 — Changed at 8 h 40 min on September 22, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
ATS signs deal to buy water purification company Avidity Science for $265 million

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — ATS Corp. has signed a deal to buy Avidity Science LLC, a designer and manufacturer of automated water purification solutions for biomedical and life science applications, for $265 million.

Based in Waterford, Wisc., Avidity has customers including pharmaceutical, biopharma, health care, government and academic research facilities.

Avidity employs about 380 people across six facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, China and Japan.

ATS says the deal will help boost its life sciences business and aligns with other acquisitions it has made.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth of this year.

ATS says it plans to fund the deal with cash and by drawing on its revolving credit facility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATS)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Trial of man accused in London attack set to hear more evidence today
Ontario News

Trial of man accused in London attack set to hear more evidence today

Jurors at the trial of a man accused of murdering four members of a Muslim family in Ontario are set…

First Nations in northern Ontario seek over $100B to honour treaty promise
Ontario News

First Nations in northern Ontario seek over $100B to honour treaty promise

A legal battle playing out in a northern Ontario courtroom this month has seen an alliance of First Nations…