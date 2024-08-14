Auston Matthews is named captain of Maple Leafs, succeeding John Tavares

TORONTO (AP) — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, the NHL’s leading goal scorer in three of the past four seasons, was named Toronto’s captain on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Matthews succeeds John Tavares, who had worn the “C” for the Maple Leafs since 2019 and is set to become a free agent next summer. Matthews signed a four-year, $53 million extension a year ago that kicks in this season.

“I got chills, honestly. I’m so honored and humbled,” Matthews said at a news conference. “Since being drafted here eight years ago, you realize how special it is to play for the city of Toronto, to wear the Maple Leaf on your chest every night.

“It just means the world.”

Tavares attended the news conference and said he supported the move. The 33-year-old said he called Matthews in late July to inform him of the captaincy switch.

“You’re talking about one of the best players in the game of hockey,” Tavares said. “It’s amazing how he pushes the team, I think a lot of times without even himself realizing it, you can tell how he inspires others with his talent, work ethic.”

Matthews scored a career-best 69 goals last season. The center also won the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL’s top goal scorer in 2021 and 2022 and won the Hart Trophy as MVP in ’22.

Now the Maple Leafs are hoping he can lead the team to its first Stanley Cup since 1967. In April, the Leafs lost in the first round of the playoffs for the sixth time in eight seasons, a seven-game defeat to Boston in which Matthews was limited by injury and scored just one goal.

“People want to follow him. He walks into a room and people are gravitating to him,” Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said. “We’ve had the distinct pleasure to be led by John for the last number of years, a great captain.

“I couldn’t think of a better person for him to bestow this honor on and pass on to than Auston.”

