B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. named CFL’s top offensive player

June 18, 2024 at 21 h 03 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Leading the B.C. Lions to their first win of the season earned quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. the nod as top offensive player on the CFL honour roll Tuesday.

Adams earned a grade of 94.6 from Pro Football Focus after completing 17-of-29 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns in B.C.’s 26-17 win over the Calgary Stampeders. Adams also ran four times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

The league’s weekly honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by PFF, a sports analytics company.

Tyrell Ford of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers earned top defensive honours. The cornerback had a tackle and earned an 82.0 grade for his play in a 23-19 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Montreal offensive line took top group honours with an overall grade of 67.0 earned in the Alouettes 23-20 win over the Edmonton Elks. The top three individual grades were Pier-Olivier Lestage (68.5), Nick Callender (67.8) and Justin Lawrence (66.1).

Ottawa’s Dariusz Bladek had the top individual grade among offensive lineman at 73.7.

The other top performers were: Ottawa running back Ryquell Armstead (77.3), Calgary Stampeders receiver Jalen Philpot (81.7), Saskatchewan defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (81.7) and Riders linebacker Jameer Thurman (80.2), Ottawa returner DeVonte Dedmon (69.9), Saskatchewan kicker Brett Lauther (84.2) and Riders special-teams player Rolan Milligan Jr. (90.4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

