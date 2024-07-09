B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. tops CFL honour roll for second straight week

July 9, 2024 at 18 h 04 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. tops CFL honour roll for second straight week

TORONTO — B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is the top-rated offensive player on the CFL’s honour roll for a second straight week.

He earned a player grade of 93.6 to lead the Week 5 list announced Tuesday.

Adams was 26-of-36 passing (72.2 per cent) for 383 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s 44-28 road victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 31-year-old has already been tabbed as the league’s highest-rated offensive player three times in 2024.

Hamilton lineman Casey Sayles had two tackles and a sack on the other side of the ball to lead defensive players with an 86.7 rating, while the Montreal Alouettes boasted the top-rated offensive line following a 30-26 win Saturday over the Calgary Stampeders.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by PFF, a sports analytics company

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. named CFL’s top offensive player for June
Ontario News

B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. named CFL’s top offensive player for June

TORONTO — B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was named the CFL's offensive player for the month…

B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. named CFL’s top offensive player
Ontario News

B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. named CFL’s top offensive player

TORONTO — Leading the B.C. Lions to their first win of the season earned quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.…

Vernon Adams Jr. throws four touchdown passes to lead Lions past Ticats 44-28
Ontario News

Vernon Adams Jr. throws four touchdown passes to lead Lions past Ticats 44-28

HAMILTON — Vernon Adams Jr. and the B.C. Lions are on a nice roll. Adams threw four first-half touchdown…