B.C. man charged in investigation into sex assaults on kids in Ontario in 1990s

March 13, 2024 at 15 h 14 min
The Canadian Press
A British Columbia man has been charged in an investigation into alleged sexual assaults on children in various parts of southern Ontario dating back to the 1990s.

Police say the alleged incidents took place in the Peel, Halton and Waterloo regions between 1992 and 1995.

They say the suspect – a 64-year-old man – was arrested on March 3 and charged with 20 offences, including kidnapping, uttering death threats, sexual assault, and forcible confinement.

Police say he is being held for a bail hearing.

None of the complainants can be identified under a standard publication ban.

Police say no additional information will be released at this time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.

