B.C. Métis group leaves Métis National Council assembly, mulls removal entirely

OTTAWA — The Métis National Council says its election for a new president will be delayed after the Métis Nation of British Columbia withdrew from its annual general assembly, leaving more questions about the future of the body that was a significant force in advocating for Métis rights nationally and internationally.

The Métis National Council, which was once made up of provincial Métis groups from across the country, has in recent years seen those organizations pull out in order to advocate for their causes independently.

The Manitoba Métis Federation pulled out of the group in 2021, citing concerns with membership in the Métis Nation of Ontario. The Métis Nation of Saskatchewan pulled out in September for similar reasons.

The B.C. group said it has withdrawn from the annual general assembly happening this week, and won’t participate in a vote for a new president that was scheduled to take place.

Former president Cassidy Caron’s term concluded at the end of September, and the Métis National Council has been without a president since then.

The Métis Nation of British Columbia said with the departure of the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan, the Métis Nation of Alberta is being given inequitable power within the organization, as it’s a founding member.

The Métis National Council’s bylaws state that board meetings will include the president and two of the founding members — Manitoba, Saskatchewan or Alberta.

But only the Alberta group remains, along with the Métis Nation of Ontario — a group frequently at the centre of criticism from First Nations and the Manitoba Métis Federation.

“We had sincerely hoped that our (Métis National Council) governing partners would reach an equitable solution to address this imbalance of power, but unfortunately, there is an unwillingness to create a new way forward together,” said Walter Mineault, president of the B.C. group.

“It is with deep disappointment that (the Métis Nation of British Columbia) withdraws from the (annual general assembly), but it is our responsibility to fight for equality on behalf of our citizens.”

Mineault said his group’s future with the Métis National Council is uncertain, and that they’ll make a decision on whether to leave after they consult with community leaders at the end of November.

The Métis National Council said in a statement that more time is needed to reform the organization and its bylaws.

“The need for a strong national voice, collaborative engagement, and respectful dialogue between all Métis has not and will not change,” it said.

“The (Métis National Council) remains committed to our ancestors’ vision to work respectfully with one another to build a bright future that all Métis people deserve.”

In another statement, the Métis Nation of Alberta, now known as the Otipemisiwak Métis Government, said that it is “committed to fundamental reform at the Métis National Council.”

“Our citizens elected a citizens’ council to represent them and the citizens’ council expects the (Otipemisiwak Métis Government’s) status as a founding member of the (Métis National Council) to be respected during the reform discussions,” the statement says.

“We are ready to work with our fellow governing members to reform the (Métis National Council) into an organization that better serves the needs of the Métis governments that it represents.”

The postponing of the annual general assembly also raises questions about the release of a long-awaited report on the Métis Nation of Ontario’s citizenship registry and communities, which was an agenda item.

That report was to scrutinize the history of seven new communities recognized by the organization and Ontario government in 2017, and was supposed to be made public this month.

The Manitoba Métis Federation has long raised concerns about those communities and the Métis Nation of Ontario’s registry, including when it left the council in 2021.

“The (Métis National Council) is at risk of washing away the voice of the (Louis) Riel’s people — the true Métis Nation, and that is something we cannot allow,” said president David Chartrand in a statement at the time.

“By withdrawing from (Métis National Council), we believe we will be better able to negotiate, represent, and protect the interests and rights of the true Métis Nation — the Red River Métis. It is no less than Louis Riel would have expected from us.”

The Métis Nation of Ontario has consistently defended itself, while First Nations have urged the federal government to cease its relationship with the group.

When the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan left the group in September, its president said the Métis National Council continues to accept and represent people who are not Métis.

“The Métis National Council has increasingly been used for advocacy purposes that are inconsistent with its original mandate and vision, diverting from the foundational role of representing Métis rights and self-determination,” said a resolution passed by the group.

It also said the Métis National Council has failed to ensure the integrity of the Ontario group’s citizenship registry and has not rectified problems, despite constant calls to do so.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.