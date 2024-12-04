B.C. woman on the lam in $60,000 Alberta meat scam arrested in Ontario

December 3, 2024 at 21 h 52 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
B.C. woman on the lam in $60,000 Alberta meat scam arrested in Ontario

THREE HILLS, Alta. — A B.C. woman charged in connection with a 60-thousand-dollar meat scam last year has been arrested in Ontario.

RCMP say Krysta-Lyn Williams of Penticton, was arrested in Picton, Ontario, last week with the assistance of Ontario Provincial Police.

Williams, who is 36, was charged Nov. 20 and had a warrant issued for her arrest on a charge of fraud over $5,000.

She is being transported back to Alberta and is scheduled to appear in court in Airdrie this week.

RCMP in Three Hills, Alta., began an investigation a year ago involving a large meat order being placed with a company named DBL Meats which was determined not to be legitimate.

The company was reported to be based in Kelowna, British Columbia, and the 16 complainants sent an e-transfer for meat products that were not delivered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published December 3, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

S&P/TSX composite index rises Tuesday, U.S. markets mixed
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite index rises Tuesday, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Strength in base metal stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index Tuesday, while U.S. stock markets were mixed. Markets…