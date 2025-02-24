Babirusa dies at Toronto Zoo; investigation suggests human error ‘played a role’

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says a 17-year-old Sulawesi babirusa has died after an incident that appears to have involved human error.

The zoo says the babirusa, named Bucky, was fatally injured Saturday after getting into an area occupied by a male greater one-horned rhinoceros.

It says that despite staff’s quick response, they weren’t able to save Bucky.

The zoo says it has launched a full investigation into the incident, and early findings indicate human error played a role.

The organization says it will release more details as they become available.

The zoo says Bucky was one of the oldest babirusas in North America and had a “gentle nature, curious spirit, and unique charm” that brought joy to those around him.

“Whether he was delighting guests with his quirky personality or forging bonds with his devoted caretakers, Bucky was truly one of a kind,” the zoo said in a post.

The zoo has mourned the loss of several animals in the last year.

A 52-year-old silverback gorilla named Charles died in October after the zoo said he had been showing signs of deteriorating health.

Last summer, a geriatric red panda named Sakura died from what initial findings suggested was cardiac arrest. Her death came weeks after the passing of one of her cubs, who the zoo said had multiple health issues.

An 11-year-old moose named Trilly was euthanized last August after experiencing health issues and growing very thin, the zoo said.

Earlier in the summer, a two-year-old Masai giraffe died while undergoing a medical procedure. The zoo said the giraffe, called Matu, stopped breathing while under general anesthesia during a castration procedure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.