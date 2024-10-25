Baby dead, woman seriously injured after west end house fire: Toronto police

TORONTO — Toronto police say a baby is dead and a woman was left with serious injuries after an overnight house fire in the city’s west end.

Police reported the house on fire just after 1 a.m. near Trethewey Drive and Eglinton Avenue.

Toronto Paramedic Services say they took two people to hospital, one in life-threatening condition and one with serious injuries.

Paramedics say three others were also assessed at the scene.

Police say a woman and a baby were taken to hospital, and the baby was pronounced dead.

Officers have not provided details on the cause of the fire and say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.