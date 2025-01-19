Baby dies after house fire in Toronto, man arrested: police

TORONTO — Toronto police say an eight month-old baby has died after being pulled from a house fire on Saturday morning.

Police say four people – two children and two adults –were taken to hospital after reports of a fire in the city’s east end.

They say the baby was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and later pronounced dead.

Police say they arrested a 38-year-old man in the case, but didn’t provide any information about possible charges. An email from Toronto Police spokesperson Laurie McCann says he “suffered self-inflicted wounds and is in critical condition,” but she provided no further details on the nature of his injuries.

McCann also says the second adult was a woman in her 70s, who was treated for a medical episode not related to the fire.

Police initially said in a social media post the was found at the home, along with the baby and a four-year-old child who needed treatment for smoke inhalation.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.