Backup Richey makes 4 saves; Chicago, Toronto play to scoreless draw

June 1, 2023 at 2 h 20 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:

TORONTO (AP) — Backup goalkeeper Spencer Richey made four saves after entering in the first half and the Chicago Fire played Toronto to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

Chicago (3-4-8) has not beaten Toronto (3-5-8) on the road in 12 straight matches (0-7-5) dating to 2013. That’s TFC’s longest home unbeaten run against any club.

Toronto had its chances in the first half with a 10-2 edge in shots, five on target. Chicago came close in the 10th minute on Kendall Burks’ header that went just wide.

Richey entered in the 30th minute after starting goalkeeper Chris Brady was injured during a collision with Deandre Kerr.

Chicago, which also settled for a 3-3 draw over the weekend after a goal from former Toronto striker Jozy Altidore, travels to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Toronto hits the road to play Minnesota United on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Share this article

Suggested articles

Bernardeschi returns to Toronto FC lineup in 0-0 draw with Chicago Fire
Ontario News

Bernardeschi returns to Toronto FC lineup in 0-0 draw with Chicago Fire

TORONTO — Momentum and wins are proving hard to come by for Toronto FC this season. Toronto (3-5-8)…

Ontario News

CP NewsAlert: Toronto Raptors out of play-in tournament with loss to Chicago Bulls

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors are out of the NBA's play-in tournament after dropping a 109-105 decision…

Win or go home: Toronto Raptors host Chicago Bulls in NBA play-in tournament
Ontario News

Win or go home: Toronto Raptors host Chicago Bulls in NBA play-in tournament

TORONTO — Win, or go home — that's what the Toronto Raptors are up against. The No. 9 seed Raptors…