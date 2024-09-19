Bad guys ‘always a step ahead’ on foreign interference in Canada: Green official

September 19, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 42 min on September 19, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Bad guys ‘always a step ahead’ on foreign interference in Canada: Green official

OTTAWA — A senior Green Party official says “the bad guys are always a step ahead” when it comes to meddling in the Canadian political process.

Jon Irwin, the party’s interim executive director, told a federal inquiry today the ideal tactic for a foreign country would be working to get someone in a “position of power” within a Canadian political party.

The inquiry into foreign interference is hearing from Green, Bloc Québécois and New Democratic Party officials.

The latest hearings are focused on the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign meddling.

An emerging concern is whether party procedures can prevent foreign interference from tainting candidate nomination processes.

Elections Canada has suggested possible changes to protect the nomination process from interference, including barring non-citizens from helping choose candidates and requiring parties to publish contest rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

After slow start, CNE attendance surpasses 2019 and hits 1.49 million visitors
Ontario News

After slow start, CNE attendance surpasses 2019 and hits 1.49 million visitors

TORONTO — The Canadian National Exhibition says big Labour Day long weekend crowds helped lift attendance…