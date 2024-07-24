Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today

July 24, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as economists widely expect a rate cut.

Forecasters say slowing inflation and a weak economy justify a second consecutive cut by the central bank.

After a historic run-up, the central bank lowered its policy rate for the first time in June, bringing it down from five per cent to 4.75 per cent.

Governor Tiff Macklem signalled at the time that if inflation continues to ease, it would be reasonable to expect more rate cuts.

Last week, Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate ticked back down to 2.7 per cent in June after flaring up again in May.

Weak economic conditions have also slowed activity in the job market, bringing the unemployment rate up to 6.4 per cent last month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

What’s ahead for Canada’s first female defence chief? Observers warn of ‘glass cliff’
Ontario News

What’s ahead for Canada’s first female defence chief? Observers warn of ‘glass cliff’

OTTAWA — Canada's military will make history on Thursday when Jennie Carignan is promoted to the rank…

Canada defeats Romania 35-22 in rugby test match in Ottawa
Ontario News

Canada defeats Romania 35-22 in rugby test match in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Canada had an impressive response Friday night at TD Place as they downed Romania 35-22 in a men’s rugby test match. Last…

Bank of Canada’s next move less certain after inflation rate ticks higher in May
Ontario News

Bank of Canada’s next move less certain after inflation rate ticks higher in May

OTTAWA — The annual inflation rate unexpectedly ticked higher in May, raising doubts about what the…