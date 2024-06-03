Bank of Canada interest rate decision coming on Wednesday amid rate cut speculation

June 3, 2024 — Changed at 5 h 40 min on June 3, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Bank of Canada interest rate decision coming on Wednesday amid rate cut speculation

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada will announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday amid speculation that the central bank might start to cut rates.

On balance, financial markets expect the bank to cut its key lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point, but the view is by no means universal, with some expecting it to wait.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem has said a rate cut is within the realm of possibilities, but that the decision will be guided by the economic data. He has said the central bank is seeing what it needs to see, but wants to see it for longer to be confident that progress toward price stability will be sustained.

The annual inflation rate for April came in at 2.7 per cent compared with 2.9 per cent in March.

The interest rate decision follows a report by Statistics Canada last week that showed economic growth in the first quarter fell short of the Bank of Canada’s expectations. The report also revised its reading for growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 lower.

However, the jobs report for April showed employment rose by 90,000 for the month and marked the largest employment increase in more than a year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Canada’s Taylor hopes to repeat at RBC Canadian Open but McIlroy could challenge
Ontario News

Canada’s Taylor hopes to repeat at RBC Canadian Open but McIlroy could challenge

HAMILTON — Nick Taylor is everywhere at the RBC Canadian Open. Literally, as the defending champion…

Pay increases, AI provisions included in Writers Guild of Canada labour deal
Ontario News

Pay increases, AI provisions included in Writers Guild of Canada labour deal

TORONTO — The Writers Guild of Canada has ratified a new three-year contract that increases pay and…

‘More work to do’: Canada Goose outlines new goals as it reports $5M Q4 profit
Ontario News

‘More work to do’: Canada Goose outlines new goals as it reports $5M Q4 profit

TORONTO — The chief executive of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. says the luxury parka maker's last fiscal…