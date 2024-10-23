Bank of Canada to release interest rate decision, economic forecast today

October 23, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Bank of Canada to release interest rate decision, economic forecast today

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to make its latest interest rate decision this morning.

The central bank has lowered its key policy interest rate three times so far this year to bring it to 4.25 per cent.

Economists and financial markets widely expect another rate cut today, but the question remains by how much.

Most observers are expecting a half-percentage-point cut, but some expect the central bank to stick with a more measured quarter-point cut.

The Bank of Canada will also release is updated forecast for the economy in its monetary policy report.

Statistics Canada reported last week that the annual inflation rate fell to 1.6 per cent in September, dropping below the Bank of Canada’s target of two per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Five things to watch from the Bank of Canada interest rate decision
Ontario News

Five things to watch from the Bank of Canada interest rate decision

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada will release its interest rate decision and monetary policy report on Wednesday.…

Text of the Bank of Canada’s decision to cut its key interest rate target
Ontario News

Text of the Bank of Canada’s decision to cut its key interest rate target

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate target by 25 basis points to 4.25 per cent on…

Ontario News

Text of the Bank of Canada’s decision to cut its key interest rate target

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate target by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on…