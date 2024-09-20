Bank of Canada trying to figure out how AI might affect inflation, Macklem says

September 20, 2024 at 12 h 17 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Bank of Canada trying to figure out how AI might affect inflation, Macklem says

TORONTO — Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says there is a lot of uncertainty around how artificial intelligence could affect the economy moving forward, including the labour market and price growth.

In a speech today, Macklem says the central bank is approaching the issue cautiously to get a better understanding of how AI could affect its job of keeping inflation low and stable.

The governor says AI has the potential of increasing labour productivity, which would raise living standards and grow the economy without boosting inflation.

In the short-term, he says investment in AI is adding to demand and could be inflationary.

However, Macklem also highlighted more pessimistic scenarios, where AI could displace more jobs than it creates or lead to less competition rather than more.

The governor called on academics and businesses to work together to shed more light on the potential effects of AI on the economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Macklem says low productivity growth is Canada’s ‘Achilles heel,’ calls for action
Ontario News

Macklem says low productivity growth is Canada’s ‘Achilles heel,’ calls for action

OTTAWA — Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is sounding the alarm on Canada’s productivity problem…

Canada’s inflation rate hits 2% target, lowest level in more than three years
Ontario News

Canada’s inflation rate hits 2% target, lowest level in more than three years

OTTAWA — Inflation finally hit the Bank of Canada's two per cent target in August after a tumultuous…

Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada
Ontario News

Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada

OTTAWA — Canada's unemployment rate continued to trend higher in August — reaching 6.6 per cent —…