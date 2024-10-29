Bank of Montreal names Diane Cooper and Brian McManus to board of directors

October 29, 2024 at 13 h 14 min
The Canadian Press
Bank of Montreal names Diane Cooper and Brian McManus to board of directors

TORONTO — The Bank of Montreal announced the appointment of two new members of its board of directors.

The Canadian bank says Diane Cooper and Brian McManus will join the board.

BMO board chair George Cope says they each bring significant skills and experience and will be a valuable addition to the board.

Cooper was president and CEO of GE Capital’s commercial distribution business.

She currently serves as a board member and risk oversight and capital committee chair at BMO’s U.S. subsidiary, BMO Financial Corp.

McManus is the executive chair of Polycor Inc., a natural stone company. He previously worked as executive chair and chief executive of Uni-Select and chief executive of Stella-Jones.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO)

