‘Barbenheimer’ continues to drive strong sales for Cineplex in August

September 11, 2023 at 22 h 08 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
‘Barbenheimer’ continues to drive strong sales for Cineplex in August

TORONTO — Cineplex says last month brought the company’s third highest August box office revenues of all time as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” continued to be popular among moviegoers. 

The company says it brought in $68 million in box office revenues in August.

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” together dubbed ‘Barbenheimer’ as customers made plans to see both movies, helped drive the strong sales.

“Barbie” made up a third of all box office revenues in August, while “Oppenheimer” made up another fifth. 

Cineplex president and CEO Ellis Jacob says the company saw its strongest combined results for July and August ever, with attendance nearing 2019 levels. 

The company says it’s anticipating crowds of fans will flock to theatres in October for the “Taylor Swift Eras Tour” concert movie, for which it’s already brought in more than $4.7 million in pre-sales. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

London attack suspect inspired by white nationalism, planned to kill Muslims: Crown
Ontario News

London attack suspect inspired by white nationalism, planned to kill Muslims: Crown

WINDSOR, Ont. — A man accused of murdering four members of a Muslim family in Ontario was motivated…

Rogers ordered to open TTC wireless network to all carriers: Minister
Ontario News

Rogers ordered to open TTC wireless network to all carriers: Minister

TORONTO — The federal government is forcing Rogers Communications Inc. to grant BCE Inc. and Telus…