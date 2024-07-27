Barbu breaks 28-year-old Canadian record in 100-metre freestyle para multi-class

TORONTO — Marian Barbu’s morning swim in the men’s 100-metre freestyle para multi-class on Friday broke a Canadian record that had stood since 1996.

The start of Day 3 of the Speedo Canadian Swimming Championships brought some of the fastest swimming since the 20th century.

Barbu, of the Club aquatique St-Eustache, was just looking to have fun and swim well in prelims. That was until he broke a Canadian record that had stood for almost 30 years.

Barbu raced to the wall in a time of 1:15.58, eclipsing the men’s 100-metre freestyle S6 record of 1:16.26 from 1996 that Benny Galati had held.

“I’m not going to lie, it was pretty tiring,” said Barbu. “I wasn’t sure I was going to feel that good in the water but once I got into the water everything faded away and I focused on what I had to do.”

Barbu was not finished and delivered another great swim to lower his morning record by another 0.6 seconds with a 1:14.98 finish.

“I talked it over with my coach. I wanted to swim a bit more controlled and be a bit more conscious,” added Barbu. “I’m very happy with it but I know I can be even better.”

Just a few lanes over in the same final, Reid Maxwell of the Edmonton Keyano Swim Club chased down his national record in the men’s 100-metre S8 category.

“I’m feeling good,” said Maxwell. “I’m not rested at this meet so dropping time is definitely a good thing.”

Maxwell is headed to his first Paralympic Games this year and a personal best swim less than five weeks out instils confidence for Paris. Maxwell edged closer to his goal of going under a minute with a final time of 1:00.15. “I keep bumping up against that minute mark but eventually I’ll be under it. I’m hoping to go under it in Paris,” added Maxwell. Maxwell will continue to work and looks to lower his 400-metre freestyle Canadian record at the Paralympics.

Over on the women’s side, Madison Kryger of Brock Niagara Aquatics took home gold in the women’s 200-metre backstroke 15 to 17 age group with a 2:13.38 swim.

Kryger finished third overall in the same event at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials just behind Olympians Kylie Masse and Regan Rathwell.

The men’s 200-metre backstroke had a familiar face claiming the national title in the 16 to 18 age group. Aiden Norman of the University of Calgary Swim Club successfully defended his 2023 title with a personal best of 1:57.75.

This makes Norman 2-for-2 as he also defended his 100-metre backstroke national title on Wednesday.

Kryger and Norman look to continue their success at the Junior Pan Pacific’s later this year. Paralympian Nicholas Bennett of the Red Deer Catalina Swim Club added in a solid performance in the men’s 100-metre freestyle multi-class. Bennett took the national title in 52.54, only 0.12 seconds off his Canadian record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.