Barclays names Ryan Voegeli head of investment banking for Canada

January 4, 2024 at 16 h 47 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Barclays says it has appointed Ryan Voegeli as its head of investment banking for Canada.

Voegeli comes to the bank from CIBC Capital Markets where he was head of global diversified industries in the investment banking group.

The British bank says Voegeli’s 20 years of banking experience includes advising Shaw Communications in connection with its sale to Rogers Communications, along with deals at Telus, Loblaw and GFL Environmental.

In October, Barclays named Geoffrey Belsher as chairman and chief executive for Canada.

Barclays global co-head of investment banking Taylor Wright says the bank is deeply committed to Canada and Canadian markets.

The bank’s Canadian operations include investment banking, global markets and global research coverage. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CM)

