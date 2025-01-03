Barrett’s return could make Raptors’ lineup whole for first time since last March

January 3, 2025 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Barrett’s return could make Raptors’ lineup whole for first time since last March

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors could — finally — be getting their actual starting lineup on the court.

Swingman RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., was listed as questionable ahead of the Raptors game against the Orlando Magic tonight.

Barrett missed Toronto’s last two games with an undisclosed illness.

If he returns, it means that head coach Darko Rajakovic will be able to start Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and Gradey Dick for the first time this season.

That quintet has not played a single minute together since March 2 when Barnes, Toronto’s only all-star last season, broke a bone in his hand.

Quickley played in only his fourth game of the season when the Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 130-113 on Wednesday to snap an 11-game losing skid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

‘Star Trek’ now a Canadian enterprise. What made it so?
Ontario News

‘Star Trek’ now a Canadian enterprise. What made it so?

Olivia Chow has a model starship in her office. It's the USS Toronto, a Parliament-class vessel slightly…