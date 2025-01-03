Barrett’s return could make Raptors’ lineup whole for first time since last March

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors could — finally — be getting their actual starting lineup on the court.

Swingman RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., was listed as questionable ahead of the Raptors game against the Orlando Magic tonight.

Barrett missed Toronto’s last two games with an undisclosed illness.

If he returns, it means that head coach Darko Rajakovic will be able to start Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and Gradey Dick for the first time this season.

That quintet has not played a single minute together since March 2 when Barnes, Toronto’s only all-star last season, broke a bone in his hand.

Quickley played in only his fourth game of the season when the Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 130-113 on Wednesday to snap an 11-game losing skid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2025.