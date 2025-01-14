Barrick begins temporary suspension of operations at mining complex in Mali

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. says it has initiated the temporary suspension of operations at its Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in Mali.

The company is embroiled in a dispute with the government in Mali which is trying to pressure companies in its crucial mining sector to pay millions in additional taxes.

Barrick says it remains restricted from shipping gold from the mining complex and that an interim attachment order has now been executed by the Malian government by moving the existing gold stock from the site to a custodial bank.

Mali’s military government previously arrested four senior executives of the gold miner as part of the dispute.

Barrick says it remains committed to constructive engagement with the government to find a solution that ensures the long-term sustainability of the mine.

The company has submitted a request to the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes in an effort to resolve its dispute with the government in Mali.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ABX)