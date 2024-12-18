Barrick Gold seeks arbitration in dispute with government in Mali

December 18, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 42 min on December 18, 2024
The Canadian Press
Barrick Gold seeks arbitration in dispute with government in Mali

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. has submitted a request for arbitration to settle its dispute with the government in Mali over its Loulo-Gounkoto operations.

The company says it submitted the request to the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes, under the provisions of its agreements with the government.

It says the move reflects its commitment to adhering to established processes for resolving disputes in a fair and transparent manner.

Barrick noted that the arbitration mechanism has previously been an effective tool to find mutually acceptable solutions.

The company is embroiled in a dispute with the government in Mali which is trying to pressure companies in its crucial mining sector to pay millions in additional taxes.

The Canadian gold miner confirmed last month that four employees at its Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex had been arrested.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ABX)

