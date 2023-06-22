Barrie council to vote on motion advocates warn would create barriers for homeless

The southern Ontario city of Barrie was set to vote Wednesday night on whether to prevent the distribution of food, tents and other items to homeless individuals on public property – a proposal heavily criticized by the federal housing advocate.

The city north of Toronto passed a motion last month directing staff to investigate and take action on several initiatives aimed at addressing what it called the “chronic homeless situation” in Barrie.

The city wrote on its website that part of that motion included proposed changes to bylaws to ban the distribution of food and grocery items in public spaces, and prohibit the use and distribution of tents or tarps on public land, including parks.

“The bylaw provisions only apply to distributing from city property,” it wrote.

“Organizations would be able to continue their food outreach programs on their own property or any property in the community not owned by the city where permission for such distribution to occur has been granted.”

The office of Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall did not immediately provide comment.

The city noted that current bylaws already prohibit individuals or corporations from distributing food and supplies on city property but allow charitable organizations to do so.

“The change is to extend the prohibition to all organizations,” it wrote. Penalties will be applied if the new rules, if passed, are not followed.

The bylaw amendments are set to be considered at a council meeting Wednesday night.

Federal housing advocate Marie-Josée Houle called on Barrie’s council and mayor to vote against those amendments, saying they would create new barriers for vulnerable homeless people.

“These measures would severely restrict access to basic shelter and food for people living in local homeless encampments and, as such, are in direct contravention of international human rights standards,” she wrote in a letter, a copy of which was also sent to Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Houle, who was appointed by the federal government in February 2022 to lead the newly formed Office of the Federal Housing Advocate, said Barrie’s councillors need to meaningfully engage with homeless individuals, community organizations and stakeholders before making decisions that affect them.

She recognized the motion also aimed to address the homelessness crisis by ordering council to appeal for funds from the provincial government to establish “cooling and warming centres as well as the provision of central food distribution away from public parks and other public spaces.”

“However, the lack of adequate indoor shelter spaces in the city could result in a dangerous displacement of your most marginalized residents,” she wrote.

Barrie is obligated “to respect, protect and fulfill the human rights of encampment residents,” Houle wrote.

The Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness launched a campaign on Tuesday urging people to send letters to Barrie councilors. As of Wednesday afternoon, over 22,000 letters had been submitted through their form, the group said.

“This bylaw is a clear-cut violation of basic human rights and a shocking criminalization of people experiencing homelessness,” Tim Richter, the organization’s CEO, wrote in a statement.

“This is an assault on basic human decency, it hurts people who are already suffering and will make the life-threatening experience of homelessness that much more dangerous.”

A spokesperson for Steve Clark, Ontario’s minister of municipal affairs and housing, said Wednesday that Simcoe County, which Barrie is a part of, received more than $21 million this fiscal year to tackle homelessness, up from the over $9.7 million it got last year.

“We will continue to support our municipal and service manager partners as they work to connect vulnerable Ontarians with the supports they need in an environment that is safe and appropriate for both them and the wider community,” Victoria Podbielski wrote in a statement.

Houle, the federal housing advocate, launched a review of homeless encampments in Canada earlier this year, calling the situation a human rights crisis fuelled in part by the failure of all levels of government to provide adequate housing.

In December, the Ontario Human Rights Commission said ongoing consultations have revealed that desperate situations – including a lack of affordable housing, economic inequality and gaps in mental health and addiction care – are leading to people living in encampments.

It urged that solutions to homelessness and encampments be grounded in human rights-based approaches, delivered with respect and compassion.

National Right to Housing Network director Michèle Biss said there will be strong pushback if the bylaw passes and Barrie will hear from advocates across the country.

“This is such a tremendous violation of human dignity and human decency. It is an extremely destructive bylaw that really has to be stopped,” Biss said in an interview.

Pat Bristow, founder of Helping Hands for the Homeless Barrie, said that if the motion passes her organization will have to change the way it distributes care packages in city encampments.

“We will be continuing to help, just in possibly different ways than we presently are,” she said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.