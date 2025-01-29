Barring getting a new striker, Toronto FC looks to score by committee this season

Barring the acquisition of a new striker, it will be scoring by committee for Toronto FC this season.

Toronto FC elected not to bring back Prince Owusu, its leading scorer last season, and the German forward, whose nine goals came at a cost of US$807,500, is now wearing CF Montreal colours. That leaves a Toronto first-team roster that combined for just 28 goals last season.

“From what we’ve seen in training and scrimmage games and 11-vs.-11s is that we’re getting contributions from a lot of different places,” Toronto head coach Robin Fraser told a virtual availability Wednesday from Spain. “Not just the guys playing highest up the field but certainly in different parts of the field, guys playing wide, guys coming from deeper.

“I think the answer at this point would be goals by committee. And I think if we can execute the things that are being asked of us, lots of different people will have goal-scoring opportunities.”

Goals are needed given Toronto only scored 40 in 34 MLS games last season. Only Austin (39), Nashville (38) and New England (37) scored fewer.

At the other end of the spectrum, Inter Miami scored 79. Toronto conceded 61 goals, eighth-worst in the league.

General manager Jason Hernandez has said a striker is top of the team’s shopping list. But with the MLS regular season kicking off in just 3 1/2 weeks, some fans are wondering where’s the beef.

“In my constant communications with Jason, I know there’s a lot going on,” said Fraser. “Certainly no door’s been closed yet. but there are a lot of irons in the fire at the moment.”

Toronto got eight goals from Federico Bernardeschi and four from fellow Italian Lorenzo Insigne, who between them made US$21.7 million last season. Derrick Etienne Jr. and Deandre Kerr had three goals each with three others contributing a brace apiece.

Fraser has already said he plans to deploy Bernardeschi, who was converted to a wingback by former coach John Herdman, in a more attacking role this season.

The lone roster addition to date is Canadian international winger Theo Corbeanu, acquired on a season loan from Spain’s Granada CF with an option to make the move permanent.

Hernandez has said he is “hoping for three (new) starters of quality that can impact the group.” That includes Corbeanu and a new forward.

The first test of the pre-season comes Thursday at La Quinta Football Center when TFC plays Fredrikstad FK, which finished sixth in the Norwegian top flight last season and won the Norwegian Cup for the 12th time.

Fraser said he will use two different squads Thursday, with each playing two 30-minute halves, in order to see everyone in action. Each side will play a different shape in the two periods.

Fraser said while one group has a little more experience that the other, each will include veterans.

“It’s really the first time I get to see this team play against real opposition. So it’s a lot about assessing what we’ve learned so far and how we’re executing things that are being asked. And really, to be quite honest, it’s getting to know the players and see what their tendencies are and how they fit in.”

Fraser, who was an assistant under Greg Vanney from 2015 to 2019 in Toronto before leaving to take charge of Sporting Kansas City, was appointed Toronto coach on Jan. 10.

Toronto will be without fullback Richie Laryea, who has returned home temporarily for personal reasons, according to the club.

Midfielder Patrick McDonald, who went back to Indiana University after being taken in the third round (59th overall) of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, remains out with a knee injury after impressing Fraser early in camp.

Fraser also praised 20-year-old Markus Cimermancic, a Toronto FC 2 midfielder who is in camp in Spain.

“He’s the type of player who can run all day … Wherever he’s been, he’s made an impact,” said Fraser.

He also noted 24-year-old goalkeeper Luka Gavran’s ability to play the ball with his feet and as a shot-stopper.

Toronto takes on Sweden’s BK Hacken on Monday, leaving later that day for Toronto.

The squad will then head south Feb. 10 to continue camp in Palm Beach, Fla., until the Feb. 22 regular-season opener at D.C. United.

Toronto is looking to find its way back to the post-season after watching from the sidelines the last four years. TFC (11-19-4) finished 11th in the Eastern Conference last season, three points below the playoff line.

Toronto will not take part in the Leagues Cup this season, with only the top nine teams from each conference taking part. Montreal will be the only Canadian entry with Vancouver competing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup instead.

All three Canadian teams will take part in the Canadian Championship, with MLS saying clubs can play in no more than two cup competitions.

“Honestly at this point, I’m not bothered by it all,” Fraser said of skipping the Leagues Cup which involves MLS and Mexico Liga MX teams.

The Canadian Championship remains “a huge bull’s-eye for us,” he added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2025