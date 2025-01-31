Bassitt says Scherzer will help Jays on and off the mound in 2025

TORONTO — Chris Bassitt says as good as Max Scherzer is on the mound, the intangibles the pitcher will bring to the Toronto Blue Jays are just as impressive.

Bassitt told “The JD Bunkis Podcast” on Sportsnet that Scherzer is “one of the best pitchers of all time,” and the three-time Cy Young Award winner will improve the Jays’ pitching staff with his knowledge and his ability to push teammates.

Scherzer and the Jays agreed to a US$15.5 million, one-year contract on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced and was pending a physical.

The move reunites Bassitt and Scherzer, who were teammates with the New York Mets in 2022 and are friends. Bassitt says he tried to sell Scherzer on Toronto, highlighting the way the organization treats players’ families and the chance to work with pitching coach Pete Walker.

Signing the 40-year-old Scherzer was the Blue Jays’ second big move in free agency after signing slugger Anthony Santander earlier this month.

Bassitt says the moves will help the Jays move past a disappointing 2024 season which he called “beyond frustrating.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2025.