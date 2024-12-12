Batherson has 3 goals and an assist as Senators beat Ducks 5-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson had three goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 Wednesday night for their third win in four games.

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Noah Gregor also scored for the Senators. Linus Ullmark stopped 31 shots.

Cutter Gauthier scored for the Ducks, and John Gibson finished with 29 saves. Anaheim has lost four straight.

Gregor opened the scoring for the Senators at 2:55 of the first period, scoring on their first shot of the game.

Ottawa then capitalized on a lengthy two-man advantage when Batherson scored his 100th career goal. The puck disappeared under a sprawling Gibson. It was declared a goal after a review.

Batherson made it 3-0 with his second power-play goal of the night and completed the hat trick midway through the second.

He picked up an assist on Tkachuk’s power-play goal midway through the third to make it 5-0.

Gauthier spoiled Ullmark’s shutout bid with his fourth of the season with 7:18 remaining.

Takeaways

Senators: Special teams were the difference as Ottawa went 3 for 5 on the power play and 5 for 5 on the penalty kill.

Ducks: By the time Anaheim found its game legs, the Ducks trailed 3-0.

Key moment

Already killing a holding penalty, the Ducks took a delay of game minor to give Ottawa a two-man advantage for almost two minutes. The Senators capitalized for a 2-0 lead.

Key stat

The Ducks have struggled at home (5-9-1), but were 4-0-2 in their last previous six on the road.

Up Next

Senators visit Carolina on Friday, and Ducks visit Toronto on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL