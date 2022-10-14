Battalion score three unanswered en route to 3-1 win over Petes

October 14, 2022 at 5 h 39 min
Reading time: 30 s

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Ty Nelson capped off a run of three unanswered goals from the North Bay Battalion as they defeated the Peterborough Petes 3-1 on Thursday.

Peterborough’s Justin DeZoete opened the scoring to put the Petes (3-2-0) up 1-0, 9:16 into the first.

In the second, Kyle Jackson got North Bay (4-2-0) on the board, nearly five minutes in, followed by Kyle McDonald, who scored 10:19 into the period. Nelson added an empty-netter with 38 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Dom DiVincentiis saved 21-of-22 shots in the win. Michael Simpson stopped 36 shots for the Petes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.

CP-PC

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Auston Matthews leads Maple Leafs over Capitals 3-2 in home opener
Ontario News

Auston Matthews leads Maple Leafs over Capitals 3-2 in home opener

TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe wanted a response.  The Maple Leafs head coach got exactly that in his team's…

Ontario News

OHL Roundup: Colts display offensive balance in 5-2 victory over IceDogs

BARRIE, Ont. — In an impressive display of offensive balance, the Barrie Colts had five different players…