Bausch + Lomb exploring several options including a potential sale

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Bausch + Lomb Corp. says it’s exploring several options including a potential sale of the company.

The company made the comment after a request by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization.

It says the company’s board authorized management and its advisers to explore a potential sale, which is one of several options being examined to complete a full separation from Bausch Health Companies Inc.

It added that the process is ongoing and there is no assurance that it would result in a transaction.

Bausch + Lomb has a portfolio of about 400 products including contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products and other products.

The company was spun off from Bausch Health Companies, which continues to hold an 88 per cent stake.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BLCO, TSX:BHC)