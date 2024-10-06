Beef jelly tongue products sold in Ontario recalled, possible Listeria contamination

October 6, 2024 at 18 h 29 min
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall due to possible Listeria contamination for more than a dozen brands of beef jelly tongue products sold in Ontario.

The agency issued the warning and recall Saturday, urging people who purchased the potentially contaminated meat to throw it out or return it to where it was bought.

The recall affects 13 different brands, and includes beef jelly tongue products that may not have a labeled brand.

The food inspection agency says the products that may be contaminated were sold from stores in London, Waterloo, Kitchener and throughout the Greater Toronto Area up until Saturday.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but the inspection agency says it can cause vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

Listeria poses a significant risk to people who have a weakened immune system, are elderly or are pregnant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2024.

