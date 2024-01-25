Beer Store expands Ontario alcohol delivery partnership with DoorDash

January 25, 2024 at 18 h 53 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Beer Store is expanding its delivery partnership with DoorDash Canada.

The Ontario alcohol retailer says its agreement with the San Francisco-based courier company will enable deliveries from hundreds of stores. 

The pair initially began making deliveries from 50 stores throughout December, but recently added about 230 more.

The Beer Store says couriers using DoorDash to ferry their products have their Smart Serve licences and must ensure deliveries are only made to customers 19 years and older.

These couriers cancel alcohol deliveries if the recipient fails to produce a valid ID, appears intoxicated or attempts to purchase for a minor.

The Beer Store is owned by Ontario brewers, but its hold on the market has been threatened in recent months by Premier Doug Ford, who announced in December that sales of beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails will be allowed in convenience stores and all grocery stores in the province by 2026. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.

