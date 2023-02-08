Beleaguered Vancouver folk festival launches fundraising effort to save event

February 7, 2023 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on February 7, 2023
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Organizers behind the Vancouver Folk Music Festival are taking new steps to try to save the summertime event.

A statement from president Mark Zuberbuhler says the board is dropping a suggestion to dissolve the cash-strapped society after an outpouring of support from the community.

Last month, the folk fest said rising production costs had forced it to cancel this year’s edition and that it would vote on whether to pull the plug on the society that runs the fest.

The board says about 300 people attended a virtual town hall last week to learn about the situation and make suggestions.

He says the group has decided to launch a fundraiser and a volunteer drive to help save the annual outdoor music showcase.

Zuberbuhler says “we now see a possibility of building that festival” and is asking supporters to visit the website to find out how to donate, become a member or volunteer.

A note on the website says due to dire financial woes the festival still needs “secured funding streams that continue into the years to come.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.

