Bell Media to cut 43 technicians as part of previously announced job losses

TORONTO — BCE Inc. says it is cutting 43 technician jobs at its Bell Media subsidiary as part of a February move to cut nine per cent of the parent company’s workforce.

The company says it will be providing training, offering voluntary severance packages and eliminating vacant positions wherever possible to mitigate the effects of the decision.

It says none of the cuts will happen until Aug. 30.

BCE said in February it was eliminating more than 4,800 jobs in a restructuring move affecting all levels of the communications company in all business lines, including its media division.

Bell Media spokesman Rob Duffy confirmed the technician roles were part of those previously announced cuts.

In mid-June, Unifor said 35 of its members were laid off from Global News as part of changes announced by Corus Entertainment Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.

