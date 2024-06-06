Bell Media’s 10 FAST channels set to launch on Plex, Roku Channel

June 6, 2024 — Changed at 19 h 40 min on June 6, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Bell Media’s 10 free ad-supported streaming channels will launch on new platforms this year.

The so-called FAST channels, which include original programming from CTV News, “Corner Gas,” and TSN, will debut on Plex, The Roku Channel and, as previously announced, Samsung TV Plus, the media giant announced Thursday.

Bell launched the channels in April on LG Channels. Among them are lifestyle channel CTV @Home, lesser-known sports channel TSN The Ocho and comedy channel CTV Laughs.

The company detailed the plan as Canada’s major broadcasters roll out their upcoming lineups in annual presentations known as the upfronts.

Other FAST channels include Corus Entertainment’s Pluto TV and a slew from CBC, which last month said it was launching 14 FAST channels dedicated to local news across Canada, including CBC News BC and CBC News Toronto.

Rogers is set to share its upcoming TV slate on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

