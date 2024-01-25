Bev Priestman agrees to contract to coach Canada through the 2027 Women’s World Cup

January 25, 2024 at 18 h 58 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Bev Priestman agreed Thursday to a contact to coach Canada through the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Priestman, 37, was hired in November 2020 to succeed Kenneth Heiner-Møller and had been working on a rolling contract. She led Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 Olympics but was eliminated in the group stage of last year’s World Cup. She has coached the team to 28 wins, nine losses and 10 draws.

Priestman spent five years with the Canadian Soccer Association in a variety of coaching roles before returning in June 2018 to her native England, where she served as coach of the women’s under-18 team and assistant coach with the senior women’s team. Before that she spent 4 1/2 years as head of football development in New Zealand before leaving in June 2013.

