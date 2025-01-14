Black Friday was busiest holiday shopping day in Canada: Moneris

January 13, 2025 at 21 h 55 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — New data says Black Friday was the busiest shopping day of the 2024 holiday season in Canada, regaining the top spot after recent years were dominated by pre-Christmas shopping.

The data released Monday by payments processor Moneris included transactions made between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 of last year.

It says consumers may have opted to shop early in order to avoid delays caused by the recent Canada Post strike, pushing Black Friday to the top of the list — a position it last held in 2021.

Meanwhile, Cyber Monday was ranked the 10th busiest shopping day, up from 17th the previous year, with around 74 per cent of the volume seen on Black Friday.

Boxing Day was among the quieter days, with 46 per cent of Black Friday’s volume.

Despite the period coinciding with part of the federal government’s temporary tax holiday, Moneris says the 2024 holiday season saw just two per cent more total spending compared with the previous year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.

