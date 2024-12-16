BlackBerry selling Cylance AI cybersecurity business to Artic Wolf

December 16, 2024 at 17 h 37 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
BlackBerry selling Cylance AI cybersecurity business to Artic Wolf

TORONTO — BlackBerry Ltd. has signed a deal to sell its Cylance security business to Arctic Wolf.

Cylance uses artificial intelligence to help users detect malware and prevent cyberattacks.

Under the deal, Arctic Wolf will pay US$160 million of cash, subject to certain adjustments, and approximately 5.5 million common shares of Arctic Wolf, which is a privately held security software and services company.

After allowing for the purchase price adjustments, the companies say BlackBerry will receive about US$80 million of cash at closing and about US$40 million of cash one year following the closing.

BlackBerry acquired Cylance in February 2019 in a US$1.4-billion deal.

The deal with Arctic Wolf is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in BlackBerry’s fourth quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

WNBA to hold first regular-season game outside the U.S. in Vancouver
Ontario News

WNBA to hold first regular-season game outside the U.S. in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Vancouver will host the first WNBA regular-season game played outside the United States…