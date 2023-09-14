‘BlackBerry,’ ‘Seven Veils’ among nominees for $25K Windsor film fest prize

September 14, 2023 at 17 h 22 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A dark comedy about the launch of Canada’s favourite old smartphone with a keyboard is among the nominees for this year’s Windsor International Film Festival prize. 

Matt Johnson’s critically acclaimed “BlackBerry,” which looks at how the brand was eventually bested by other tech giants, is up for the $25,000 award. 

It’s competing against nine other Canadian movies, including Atom Egoyan’s opera-inspired feature “Seven Veils” and Louise Archambault’s Second World War drama “Irena’s Vow.”

The nominees were announced during a luncheon in Toronto. All of the candidates will screen at the Windsor film fest, which runs from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5. 

Also in competition is the rom-com “The Nature of Love” directed by Monia Chokri; the horror comedy “Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person” from Ariane Louis-Seize; and “Solo,” set in Montreal’s drag scene and helmed by Sophie Dupuis.

The winner will be selected by a jury and announced on Oct. 29. 

Other nominees are: “The Dishwasher” by Francis Leclerc; “Frontiers” from Guy Édoin; “One Summer” by Louise Archambault; and “My Mother’s Men” directed by Anik Jean.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023.

