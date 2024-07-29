Blind dog found in Kitchener, Ont., receives care and gets a new home

July 29, 2024 at 17 h 58 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Blind dog found in Kitchener, Ont., receives care and gets a new home

A blind dog has found a new home after she was brought to the humane society in Kitchener, Ont., in rough condition.

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says the dog named Honey was found covered with mud and wandering around aimlessly earlier this month.

She was completely blind due to glaucoma and needed surgery to remove both eyes.

The humane society says Honey also required dental surgery because her teeth were damaged by chewing at the bars of a cage.

A local groomer donated her services to Honey, and one of the humane society’s volunteers made a donation toward her adoption fee.

The humane society has confirmed in a social media post that Honey has been adopted.

“There was such an outpouring of love for this sweet pup. The community really rallied for little Honey. Many of you shared her story in hopes of finding her the perfect home,” the humane society said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Judge dismisses some claims in case alleging BlackBerry CEO harassed former staffer
Ontario News

Judge dismisses some claims in case alleging BlackBerry CEO harassed former staffer

A U.S. court has dismissed three claims made by a former BlackBerry Ltd. employee who alleges the company's…