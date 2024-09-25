Bloc gives Liberals Oct. 29 deadline to meet demands or face potential early election

OTTAWA — The Bloc Québécois is giving the Liberal government a deadline of Oct. 29 to pass two pieces of legislation related to old-age security and supply management.

If the Liberals do not comply, Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet says his party will begin discussions with other opposition parties about toppling the government.

“What we are proposing is good for retired persons in Quebec, but also in Canada. It’s good for milk and eggs and poultry (producers) in Quebec, but also in Canada. So that’s good for everybody,” Blanchet said in a news conference Wednesday.

The House of Commons will hold two votes today that could — but likely won’t — bring down the minority Liberal government, and the Conservatives have already put the House of Commons on notice that more such votes are coming.

The NDP and Bloc Québécois have already said they will oppose a Conservative non-confidence motion that aims to trigger an early election.

The Bloc is looking to capitalize on its newfound power in a minority Parliament to make gains for its voters in Quebec, who tend to be older. Protecting supply management is also a major priority for dairy farmers in Quebec.

In exchange for its support, the Bloc wants the government to increase old-age security for all seniors and bolster Canada’s supply management system.

Blanchet says if the government agrees to its demands, the Liberals will avoid an election before Christmas.

However, he emphasized that his party will not blindly support the government’s agenda, even if the Liberals agree to the Bloc’s conditions.

“We will not ever support any motion or vote that would go against who we are and who we are is well known,” Blanchet said, noting that his party will vote against motions and bills that the Bloc perceives to be against the interests of Quebec.

“So the government has to remain pretty careful.”

Members of Parliament will have to vote on another confidence motion related to the Liberals’ proposed capital gains tax changes. That motion is expected to pass with support from the NDP. Blanchet said people will have to wait to see how the Bloc will vote.

On Tuesday evening Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put forward two more non-confidence motions he plans to put before the House.

One quotes other opposition leaders’ own words of criticism for the prime minister and the government in a bid to wedge them into taking down the government.

The other cites housing costs, crime rates, centralized government and the impact of the carbon price on food costs.

The Conservatives can table either of the two new motions for debate on Thursday.

If any of the non-confidence motions were to pass, the government would be defeated and Canadians would very likely see an immediate election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.