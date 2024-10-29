Bloc Québécois set to begin talks to topple Liberal government after deadline passes

October 29, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Bloc Québécois set to begin talks to topple Liberal government after deadline passes

OTTAWA — The Bloc Québécois is poised to begin talks with other parties to bring down the minority Liberal government, which has not met its deadline to pass two key bills.

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet set the deadline last month, putting the Liberals on notice that to avoid an election “before Christmas” they must adopt a pair of private member’s bills.

One of the Bloc bills aimed at safeguarding supply management in trade negotiations has the support of the government and is being studied by the Senate.

The other, which would raise old age security payments for seniors under 75, is one the Liberals say they do not support.

The Bloc demands came weeks after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced his party had ended the supply-and-confidence deal that gave the government support for more than two years.

So far during this fall sitting of Parliament, the Liberals have survived two non-confidence votes put forward by the Conservatives, with the Bloc and NDP voting against toppling the government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Bloc Québécois motion on old age security passes without Liberal support
Ontario News

Bloc Québécois motion on old age security passes without Liberal support

OTTAWA — Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is upping the ante for the Liberals, threatening…

What you need to know as Trudeau fights to retain leadership of the Liberal party
Ontario News

What you need to know as Trudeau fights to retain leadership of the Liberal party

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resisted calls for his resignation for more than a year…

Justin Trudeau says his leadership is not in danger as Liberals brace for revolt
Ontario News

Justin Trudeau says his leadership is not in danger as Liberals brace for revolt

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his leadership of the Liberal party is not in danger, even…