Bloc Québécois will begin talks to topple Liberal government as deadline passes

OTTAWA — The Bloc Québécois is ready to make good on a threat to work with other parties to bring down the minority government now that the Liberals have failed to meet their demands, Leader Yves-François Blanchet said Tuesday.

Blanchet set the deadline last month, putting the Liberals on notice that to avoid an election “before Christmas” they must adopt a pair of private member’s bills.

One of the Bloc bills, aimed at safeguarding supply management in trade negotiations, has the support of the government and is being studied by the Senate.

The other, which would raise old age security payments for seniors under 75, is one the Liberals say they do not support. The measure would cost an estimated $16 billion over five years.

Blanchet said his discussions with the other opposition parties will start Tuesday, and the government is in serious danger of falling.

Not only is the Bloc ready for an election, he said, “we might be expecting that with enthusiasm.”

So far during this fall sitting of Parliament, the Liberals have survived two non-confidence votes put forward by the Conservatives, with the Bloc and NDP voting against Tories.

The Conservatives still have three more opportunities this fall to try to bring down the government with a non-confidence motion, though the timing of the next vote hasn’t yet been determined. Opposition days are scheduled by the government, but the House of Commons has been seized with a month-long debate about a Conservative privilege motion for more than a month.

Blanchet said before they can even attempt to bring the government down, the Conservatives “will have to stop being childish,” and stop the filibuster.

The specific wording of any non-confidence motion must be in the best interests of Quebec for his party to support it, he said.

“We are not stupid, we will not vote against what we are,” he said.

He suggested the Bloc would support a motion that simply states the House does not have confidence in the government, which is exactly what the Conservatives put forward in September.

The votes of the Bloc and the Conservatives will not be enough to topple the government, however, which means the NDP now has far greater influence over the timing of the next election.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has said his party will decide how to vote on confidence measures on a case-by-case basis.

Liberal House leader Karina Gould wouldn’t talk about her conversations with the Bloc Tuesday except to say that discussions continue between the parties.

“We don’t want to be limited by what I call an artificial deadline, an artificial ultimatum,” said Jean-Yves Duclos, the Liberals’ Quebec lieutenant.

“We don’t see why we should stop working together for Quebecers and other Canadians just because we have passed that artificial deadline.”

The Conservatives, the Bloc and the NDP have all said they are ready for an election whenever the times comes.

Asked whether the Liberals were also ready to go the polls, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland simply responded, “Of course.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.