Blue Jays acquire Gimenez, Sandlin in deal with Guardians

TORONTO — The Toronto Blues have acquired all-star second baseman Andres Gimenez and right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin in a Tuesday deal with the Cleveland Guardians.

The Jays are sending infielder Spencer Horwitz and outfielder Nick Mitchell to Cleveland.

The 26-year-old Gimenez played 152 games with the Guardians in 2024, hitting .252 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 63 RBIs, 30 stolen bases, an MLB-leading 21 outs above average (OAA), and 20 defensive runs saved (DRS).

The three-time Gold Glove winner (2022-24) and 2023 AL Platinum Glove-winning second baseman was named an All-Star in 2022 while finishing sixth in AL MVP voting. Since 2022, his 59 DRS and 52 OAA both rank second in the Majors.

The Barquisimeto, Venezuela, native was signed by the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2015, eventually making his debut for the club in 2020. Over five big league seasons, the left-handed hitter has appeared in a total of 568 games, batting .261 with 88 doubles, 11 triples, 49 home runs, 222 RBIs and 99 stolen bases.

The 27-year-old Sandlin appeared in a career-high 68 games this past season, going 8-0 while posting a 3.75 ERA. The right-handed relieve was selected by the Guardians in the second round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Southern Mississippi. Since making his MLB debut with the team in 2021, he has made a total of 209 appearances while recording a 3.27 ERA.

Horwitz played 97 games with the Blue Jays in 2024, batting .265 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. The left-handed hitter was named to the MLB All-Rookie Second Team. He was selected by the Blue Jays in the 24th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Radford University.

Mitchell was selected by the Blue Jays in the fourth round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft out of Indiana University.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.